SC babies born on May 29 eligible for $529 college grant

"We were sitting in the delivery room, my wife and I, and we were talking. We had a TV on and there was a very brief news clip that was on the TV of the local news at that time that just mentioned that today was the day they were doing something special for the 529 Plan," Quint said. "So, that’s when I first learned about it.... For my children, I certainly want them to be able to have that option to go to college. I found value in my college education and my wife the same. So, we really understand, whatever degree you get there's value to that.”