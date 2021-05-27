SC babies born on May 29 eligible for $529 college grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those expecting may be able to expect a college grant if their baby comes on May 29.
South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan is celebrating National 5-2-9 Day with its popular PalmettoBaby grant program, providing $529 toward a child's college savings.
To sign up, families should fill out the application for the PalmettoBaby grant and open a Future Scholars savings account by August 31, 2021.
The investment account will allow families to save for college over time.
James Quint and his wife signed up for the annual program seven years ago when their son was born on May 29th and have been adding to the account since.
"We were sitting in the delivery room, my wife and I, and we were talking. We had a TV on and there was a very brief news clip that was on the TV of the local news at that time that just mentioned that today was the day they were doing something special for the 529 Plan," Quint said. "So, that’s when I first learned about it.... For my children, I certainly want them to be able to have that option to go to college. I found value in my college education and my wife the same. So, we really understand, whatever degree you get there's value to that.”
Visit FutureScholar.com to learn more about the PalmettoBaby Grant Program and its eligibility guidelines. Others wishing to start a college savings plan without the grant funding can do so as well on the Future Scholar website.
