CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A four-month-old child has died from injuries he received in a fire that killed his mother and two siblings in east Charlotte last month, officials said.

Axel Camilo died this week. He was sent to a burn unit after the fire. His mom, brother, and sister died in the hours and days after the fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Academy Street, about a half-mile from Garinger High School, on January 2.

Seven people were taken to the hospital early that morning. There were ten people inside the home when the flames broke out.

It took a team of 30 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials said the fire was ruled accidental, related to an unattended candle.

The fire caused $120,000 in property damage, officials reported.

