ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3-month-old's death was under investigation in Rock Hill on Wednesday.
Police said officers were called to a home on Chamberside Drive around 2 a.m. for an unconscious baby who was not breathing.
Police performed CPR until EMS arrived; the child died later at the hospital.
An autopsy will be performed.
