Many people haven't been to the office in two years, but if you're headed back for the first time in a long time, experts say expect changes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More people are starting to head back to the office. Whether that be to the same job they’ve had throughout the pandemic or a new one.

While people may be returning to a work environment that looks familiar, some people are continuing to experience different challenges. While many of those challenges will be felt inside the job, experts say others will be felt at home.

"Yes, definitely some challenges these days especially faced by working parents and other forms of caregivers. The first one that I would note is scheduling," Dr. Dana Sumpter, an Associate Professor of Organization Theory and Management at Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School, said. "This means returning to the office creates new routines of who does what around the house: kids pickups, and drop-offs and all that."

Sumpter said to be clear with your boss about boundaries.

"Be really clear with others about your availability. Because one of the biggest changes that we've experienced, while working remotely is being more available, if not constantly available," she said. "In my research on working mothers during COVID, a lot of them talked about shifting their work hours, you know, waking up early, before the kids were awake to get a few precious hours of uninterrupted, uninterrupted work."

"So now returning to the office they may need to change things up," she added. "And so being proactive around what you want your work hours to be is as important as is letting others know when you need to be off the clock because we have to have some boundaries around our responsiveness to prevent burnout."

Sumpter said employers listening to their employees is the key to keeping them.

"Managers and leaders need to really keep their finger on the pulse of how employee reentry is going. This is a time to listen," Sumpter said. "Pay attention to how your folks are doing, have those scheduled one on one conversations, take surveys, seek feedback, you know, this way you can anticipate where there might be problems, and also understand how you can best support your folks as they reenter back to the workplace."

She added that companies also need to look at how to support employees outside of the office.

"This is the time to pay attention to employees, holistic needs, right? Gone are the days that you just focus on what people do at work, it's about their whole selves, their whole lives, their non-work lives, their families, all that is integrated now, and employees are increasingly not willing to put up with bosses who ignore the no-work roles that they have or their well being," she said.

Sumpter said as hard as going back to the office might be, remember what you loved about it in the first place.

“Try to reclaim the joy of being back in person, you know, this is the opportunity to reconnect with people," she said, adding "so remember that there are benefits to going back: networking, better access to top projects and clients, innovation, you know, some of the stuff that you can't really do over Zoom."

