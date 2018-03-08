She’s known around the south Charlotte community as the “Ballantyne Chicken.”

A quick search on Facebook will show dozens of photos and videos.

“I had to take a pic,” said Jennifer Pociask. “My friends didn’t believe me!”

She’s one of the few who got a photo of the infamous chicken up close.

Pociask first spotted the chicken along Highway 521, but the photos she took were in front of the Harris Teeter on John J Delaney. It’s the chicken’s favorite hangout spot.

“She just kind of hangs out here,” said Nicole Holcomb, a manager at the Harris Teeter.

Holcomb says a customer, who raises chickens, told her the “Ballantyne Chicken” is a feral chicken, not someone’s pet. She most likely has family living in the woods.

Customers who shop at the Harris Teeter are used the seeing the chicken hanging out in the parking lot.

“She’s kind of the store mascot,” Holcomb said.

Suzanne Reynolds has a picture of the chicken behind the Novant Health Express.

Stephanie Freeman caught a photo of the chicken trying to cross the road to get to the Harris Teeter.

Photos: More people spotting the "Ballantyne chicken"

