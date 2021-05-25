x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Local News

Two-alarm fire at Ballantyne home

Charlotte Fire crews were called to a house fire on High Creek Court in Ballantyne Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in Charlotte's Ballantyne area. 

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters were called to a fire at a home on High Creek Court, near the intersection with Elmstone Drive near Elmstone Park around 5:30 a.m. When crews got to the home, they saw the roof was engulfed in flames and activated a second alarm. 

By 6:45, the flames were under control and firefighters were monitoring hotspots. It's unclear if anyone was hurt during the fire. Charlotte Fire tweeted that a team of 50 firefighters was able to put the fire out in just under an hour. 

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene by Medic. Charlotte Fire said the people inside the home were able to escape without injury during the fire.

RELATED: Community shows support after fire destroys day care center in Poquoson

RELATED: 'There was an explosion at my house!' | Ballantyne homeowner pleads for first responders to find his wife in 911 call

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app