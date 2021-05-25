Two-alarm fire at Ballantyne home

Charlotte Fire crews were called to a house fire on High Creek Court in Ballantyne Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in Charlotte's Ballantyne area.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters were called to a fire at a home on High Creek Court, near the intersection with Elmstone Drive near Elmstone Park around 5:30 a.m. When crews got to the home, they saw the roof was engulfed in flames and activated a second alarm.

By 6:45, the flames were under control and firefighters were monitoring hotspots. It's unclear if anyone was hurt during the fire. Charlotte Fire tweeted that a team of 50 firefighters was able to put the fire out in just under an hour.