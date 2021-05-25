Two-alarm fire at Ballantyne home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in Charlotte's Ballantyne area.
According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters were called to a fire at a home on High Creek Court, near the intersection with Elmstone Drive near Elmstone Park around 5:30 a.m. When crews got to the home, they saw the roof was engulfed in flames and activated a second alarm.
By 6:45, the flames were under control and firefighters were monitoring hotspots. It's unclear if anyone was hurt during the fire. Charlotte Fire tweeted that a team of 50 firefighters was able to put the fire out in just under an hour.
One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene by Medic. Charlotte Fire said the people inside the home were able to escape without injury during the fire.
