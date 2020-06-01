CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is battling a two alarm fire at a home in Ballantyne.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the home at 10700 Jordan Rae Lane.

Smoke and fire could be visible coming from the home's roof.

The fire department sounded a second alarm for additional resources as they continued to fight the fire.

Medic is standing by to assist if needed. No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

The neighborhood is located off of Ballantyne Commons Parkway between Community House Road and Rea Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with wcnc.com and NBC Charlotte for more information as details become available.

More news from wcnc.com:

5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damaging homes

FORECAST: Sunny skies and milder today

'Caught off-guard' | Charlotte private school abruptly closes, parents scramble to find new schools