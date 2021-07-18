x
Ballantyne

Estimated damages are $1,950,000 after Ballantyne home struck by lightning

The Charlotte Fire Department estimated damages at $1,950,000.
Credit: Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Ballantyne home was struck by lightning Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. No injuries were reported. 

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Block Rudolph Dadey Drive. Over 60 firefighters were able to control the house fire in 80 minutes, according to the fire department.

The three-story house was directly struck by lightning, according to the fire department; the two-alarm fire was a result of the lightning strike. 

The Charlotte Fire Department estimated damages at $1,950,000. 

