CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A black bear was spotted at a popular Charlotte shopping center Monday night.

The recent sighting sent people scrambling for safety in StoneCrest's parking lot as shoppers jumped and ran to avoid the bear's path. Thankfully, no one appears to be injured at the shopping center.

There have been several other bear sightings in our area recently. In Iredell County, a grandmother ran into one in her yard.

"When I opened my eyes, to see what I hit, it was a bear! I screamed and screamed and screamed and I just went to pieces," said 80-year-old Alice Stewart.

Before that, bears were spotted in Mount Holly, Hickory, Charlotte and even the Outer Banks beach.

Experts say with more people moving into these areas, it's not unusual that neighbors are regularly spotting black bears. Especially because the species has actually grown in the Carolinas over recent years.

The wildlife commission said there has never been an unprovoked black bear attack in North Carolina, saying they're generally shy, non-aggressive and afraid of humans.

Black bears call about 60 percent of the Tar Heel state home. So even if it’s rare to see one in this area, any time you spend in the mountains or near the coast there’s always a chance.

