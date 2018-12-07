CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're happy to report a puppy stuck in a sewer pipe in Ballantyne has been rescued and is okay.

Firefighters worked for nearly two hours to rescue the 5-month-old Toy Poodle.

Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that emergency crews were dispatched to the 9900 block of Evergreen Terrace, about a half mile from the intersection of Ardrey Kell Road and Johnston Road around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Animal Rescue; 9900 block of Evergreen Terrace Dr; Station 33 area; Puppy fell in sewer pipe approx 6ft down; @CLTWater assisting @charlottefire pic.twitter.com/ZlnhLFFJm4 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 12, 2018

Officials at the scene said the dog fell about six feet down the pipe.

"Just seeing her on the monitor, it almost made me cry," said owner Ryan Thomas.

The puppy, whose name is MJ, is part of the Thomas family.

"She's like our daughter. We have all boys and we said we weren't going to have any more kids. She was going to be our little girl," Thomas said.

Charlotte Water was called to the scene to assist with the rescue. After hours and digging around the pipe, MJ was lifted into Thomas' arms.

"She's a trooper," Thomas said after being reunited with MJ. "If she wasn't so tough trying to chase other dogs she wouldn't have been in that hole."

MJ appeared to be okay after the ordeal and the Thomas family is grateful to all the first responders who helped.

"Everyone has been really great," he said. "I want to go over there and shake everyone's hand."

