CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy road in south Charlotte was partially shut down after a gas leak Monday night.

It happened on Ballantyne Commons Parkway, at Ballantyne Corporate Place in front of the Camden Ballantyne, around 6 p.m. Monday.

A construction crew hit a gas line while digging, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Crews left the scene around 10:30 p.m. after repairing the ruptured gas line.

The incident happened not far from where a Ballantyne home exploded after an internal gas leak in 2019. Officials used this incident to remind anyone to call 811 if they smell the natural gas odor.

