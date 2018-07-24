CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for an armed serial robber targeting ATM customers in Ballantyne.

On Tuesday afternoon, police released surveillance pictures of the suspect. Investigators say he is responsible for three armed robberies at the same location in just the past month.

The crimes happened at the Bank of America in the Ballantyne Shopping Center on Conlan Circle.

CMPD said it appears the suspect may be hiding and waiting for his victims.

The latest victim, a 43-year-old woman, asked her face be hidden during an interview with NBC Charlotte.

“[The suspect] was waiting in the bushes,” she said. “When I finished the transaction, he jumped very fast.”

The victim says her 13-year-old son was with her when the armed man suddenly popped up.

“Pointed with a gun and told me, ‘I need $500,’ and I told him, ‘I don’t have $500,' and he said, ‘give me the money or I’ll shoot you.’”

Just a couple weeks earlier, a 22-year-old woman was targeted at the same location. Before that, a young man says he was robbed at gunpoint while he was depositing money for his employer, Viva Chicken.

“[The suspect] was pointing it like this,” the male victim previously told NBC Charlotte. “[He] told me, ‘Give me everything you have, right now.’”

“If I don’t have the money, he’s going to shoot me, that’s what I think, but I was more worried about my son, he was so very scared,” said the woman targeted in the latest robbery.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the crimes. However, the victim hopes the suspect is caught before he strikes again.

“I think he’s going to be waiting some time and appear again,” she told NBC Charlotte.

Police say it’s an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

