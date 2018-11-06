BALLANTYNE, N.C. -- Shoppers were on alert after a brazen armed robbery at a popular shopping center in south Charlotte.

Police said a 19-year-old pizza employee was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Camfield Corner Shopping Center in Ballantyne.

The word shoppers kept repeating about the crime is “bold” -- because it happened while it was still light outside in a busy shopping center.

“Rarely, we see that type of crime around here,” shopper Ron Mallory told NBC Charlotte.

Police said two suspects robbed the 19-year-old man, a Hungry Howie’s employee, in the parking lot of the shopping center.

“To know somebody is lurking to know when you're coming in and out, it's kind of scary,” said shopper Tammy Ingram.

“Hungry Howie’s, you think that would be a safe place for anyone, so that is a little surprising and bold,” said shopper Donna Reinhardt.

“Instead of waiting where there is no one looking, they just take a chance,” Ingram said.

According to the police report, the suspects didn’t get any cash, only car keys. Fortunately, the victim was not hurt. However, shoppers are now dealing with an unfortunate reality.

“Just because it's broad daylight and people are coming and going, you just can't be too comfortable,” Ingram told NBC Charlotte.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. Police say it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

