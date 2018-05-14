CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There are new safety concerns in Ballantyne after a carjacking at a busy shopping center.

Police say a suspect pointed a gun at a 19-year-old girl forcing her out of the car. It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday outside the PNC Bank in Ballantyne Village.

NBC Charlotte talked to the victim’s mother who said her daughter did the right thing by getting out of the car. She said otherwise, who knows what would have happened.

Michelle Owens says her daughter, Jazmin, was studying to become a manager at Panera Bread in the PNC Bank parking lot; the two businesses are very close to each other.

Owens says she was also getting ready for work when she saw she had nine missed calls. Her daughter had been calling from the Panera Bread where she works after her phone and car were violently stolen.

“She said, ‘I was sitting in the car, and a gentleman tapped on the window pointing a gun at me,’” Owens said.

The carjacking happened in the busy Ballantyne Village shopping center. The suspect took off with the car.

Owens says she approves of her daughter’s response.

“If she would have taken off you don’t know if he would have shot at the car, and that could have ended her life,” Owens told NBC Charlotte.

“For this to happen in such an affluent area, it just boggles my mind,” Owens added.

She said they have insurance for the car and other stolen items. She’s thankful to still have what’s most valuable.

“I’m not worried about the car, I’m not worried about anything else. I’m worried about her,” Owens said.

So far no arrests have been made. Police say it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

© 2018 WCNC