NEWTON, N.C. — The joint task force investigating the Balls Creek Campground fire in Catawba County is reviewing a community belief that the fire may have been set as a "retaliative measure" between two high schools, a Catawba County official said Thursday.

"It is a belief in the Bandys and Maiden communities that the fire may have been intentionally set as a retaliative measure related to animosity between students at Bandys High School and Maiden High School," Karyn Yaussy, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator The task force is investigating this allegation, which as of the time of this release, has neither been corroborated nor refuted."

Investigators stressed they are reviewing the allegation and cannot confirm or deny it.

More than a dozen fire departments responded to the fire late Sunday night.

40 of the 295 tents and cabins at the campground were destroyed, according to the Catawba County Emergency Services. Nine others were damaged by the flames.

NBC Charlotte talked to Bob Drum, who said his wooden tent was among the many destroyed on the fire. Drum said the tents are part of a 160-year tradition.

“It’s (the tents) handed down from generation to generation to generation, my tent was previously owned by relatives of my father,” Drum said. “I’ve attended camp meeting my entire life and I’m 68 now.”

No injuries were reported.

The Balls Creek Campground was established in 1853 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, according to the campground's website.

Each August, large groups of people come to the campground and live in the wooden tents for about a week during a religious meeting.

The task force considers this fire to be suspicious and the cause is officially undetermined. Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-5241.

