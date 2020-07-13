Group marches in Charlotte in support of Banking Black movement

The event was held to raise awareness of the importance of supporting Black-owned banks and businesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A peaceful march was organized in uptown Charlotte on Sunday as the Banking Black group held signs outside Bank of America off of South Tryon Street.

The group marched to M&F Bank which is the second oldest Black-owned bank in the country.

"We are just getting people excited and aware we have a Black-owned financial institution right here in our backyard." Symone Stuber, a protester at the event, told WCNC Charlotte.

Supporters of Banking Black say M&F Bank is smaller and needs support unlike bigger banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

The Charlotte M&F Bank location can be found at 101 Beatties Ford Road.