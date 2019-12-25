WAXHAW, N.C. — A barn fire was under investigation in Waxhaw on Christmas Day.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Lancaster Hwy.

We're told the structure was called Lazy B's Barn.

Firefighters were still working to put out hot spots around 5 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Charlotte rapper 'DaBaby' detained after Bojangles Coliseum

Cockroach spotted scurrying across kitchen floor in this week's Restaurant Report Card

Medic: Two injured following reported stabbing on Christmas Day