NEWNAN, Ga. — The Coweta Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as a tornado ripped through the Newnan community.

Barry Eugene Martin, 56, died of a heart attack, they said.

First responders said they had a hard time getting to him because of all the storm damage at the time the call came in.

According to a friend of the Martin family, Amanda Kovacs, the man went to check on his daughter, Jordan, and then had a heart attack. Her home had been destroyed by the twister just after midnight on Friday.

Kovacs said Barry Martin could not drive all the way to Jordan's home because of the storm damage and downed power lines, so he walked about a quarter mile from a gas station.

He was set to walk Jordan down the aisle at her wedding on Saturday. Instead, she and her fiancé, Sarah, are planning his funeral, Kovacs told 11Alive.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds for Jordan and the funeral expenses.

"Her father was not only one of the kindest people in our small town but also was an avid supporter of local businesses, worked running his own for many years where Jordan worked," the GoFundMe page organizer said.

The page said Jordan and her dad were "very, very close" and said he was "always so loving towards all of his children."

Barry Martin had two daughters, Jordan and Salena Hollford, and a granddaughter, Carleigh.

"Now Jordan is left without a home and without her father on the day before her dated wedding day," the organizer said. "It's absolutely unreal."

The service for Barry Martin will be held Thursday, April 1 at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg.