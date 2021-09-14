Bassmaster Southern Open tournament coming to Lake Norman

This will mark the first B.A.S.S. event to be held at the lake since 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B.A.S.S. is returning to the Charlotte area with a national fishing tournament.

Officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Basspro.com Bassmaster Southern Open is coming to Lake Norman Sept. 23-25. While this marks the ninth major B.A.S.S. event to be held at the lake, it is the first since 2018.

According to the agency, Elite Series invitations, as well as valuable Angler of the Year points, will be on the line. FS1 will broadcast live championship coverage on Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 8 a.m.

The Bassmaster Opens give competitors a chance to earn a berth into the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, presented by Huk, and an invitation to join the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Pros weigh in their heaviest five bass each competition day, and co-anglers weigh in their best three. At each regular-season event, a total of $250,400 in cash, based on a 150-boat field, will be awarded.

Action starts Thursday, Sept. 23. Anglers will launch on to the lake from Blythe Landing Park.

