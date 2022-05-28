'What we can do is be there' | Fathers on a mission to make kids feel safer in the classroom

In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, a group of fathers want to do what they can to keep kids safe.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A group of fathers is making their presence known at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools campuses. They are on a mission to provide a sense of calm and security for their communities following the deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

“When men are engaged and involved in children’s lives, they do better academically, socially, emotionally, and later on in life,” said Dion Jones, program director for Be There Dad.

Showing up is what the fathers of the nonprofit do. They've been engaging dads for the past eight years across nearly 20 CMS schools. Their work includes mentorship, participating in school activities, and greeting families at the drop-off line every Friday.

“Seeing dads smiling, getting the kids out of the car -- it’s just always been a small way to comfort them,” said Peyton Brown, who leads the dads at Highland Creek Elementary.

It's a comfort Brown said is much needed following the tragedy. He sent a text to members and within minutes, he had volunteers ready to show up at schools the next morning to be there for extra drop-offs and to walk the halls.

“You know it’s difficult for them, for staff, for the teachers,” said Brown. “It happened over there, but they are still walking into a school."

The tragedy was the cause of several tough conversations with his daughters.

“It happened, we talk through it, then a few months later it happens again,” Brown said. “We are having the same conversation and it gets difficult to get them to understand because their question is 'what are doing and why does this continue to happen.'”

Jones has the same sit-down reassuring his own children.

“We sat at the counter and told her 'you are loved, you are protected, and a bad man came to a school and did some bad things to some children,'” he explained. “'But you are here, you are protected and you are going to be fine'.”

Both were devastated after hearing the news.

"It's heart-wrenching. You wish you could do more, it just hurts," said Brown.

“It was a flashback for me; my daughter was in kindergarten when Sandy Hook happened,” said Jones. “I remember sitting in that car line thinking 'this could have been her school, this could have been my child.;”

The fathers hope to see some stricter gun policies put in place, adding that lives are at stake.

“The larger clips to me seem very unnecessary,” said Brown. “And to be able to walk into some states and get something the very same day seems to be unnecessary as well.”

Meanwhile, the men say they will continue to show up at school and hope their presence makes their own kids and students across the district feel a little safer in the classroom.

“We’re not police officers, we can’t stop evil and we can’t change policies and laws,” said Jones. “But what we can do is be there. We can show up.”

If you are interested in getting a group started at your school or interested in volunteering, visit BethereDad.org.