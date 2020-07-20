Charlotteans find ways to embrace and beat the heat

Even though it's hot outside and can be uncomfortable, a construction manager who previously tested positive for COVID-19 is urging others to keep wearing masks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The heat is on this week in the Queen City with highs soaring into the 90s. For construction workers who have to be out in it, they're taking precautions.

"You need to drink lots and lots of water all the time,” said Scott Wayne, construction manager for a small crew. “You need to take a little break in the shade from time and again, and just basically pay attention to yourself."

Wayne packed extra water and Gatorade on the job Monday. It was his first day back working in four weeks after he said he tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was just very debilitating,” Wayne said. “Just very, you know, out of breath all the time, walk 10 feet to the kitchen and have to lay down cause I was tired. You know, stuff like that. Just crazy."

Even though it's hot outside and can be uncomfortable, Wayne is urging others to keep wearing their masks.

"Don't mess around — it has nothing to do with pride or ego or maleness,” Wayne said. “It has to do with the fact that you're keeping other people from getting sick cause that's how I got sick. The fools I was around didn't want to wear their mask cause they were too cool."

Meanwhile, some people are trying to beat the heat with a sweet treat.

Golden Cow Creamery in South End is seeing lots of customers this week, with the heat bringing in more dollars and people.

“It’s been really hectic in terms of just like the heat and a ton of people coming in, but other than that, it’s really amazing at the same time, just a lot of people, fun times,” said Angel Medina, production manager at Golden Cow Creamery.

Others are choosing to embrace the heat by breaking a sweat.

Gyms in North Carolina are still not allowed to reopen under Governor Cooper’s plan, however many fitness facilities, like Sweat Method in South End, have moved their classes outdoors to stay in business amid the restrictions.

"We are able to give them a place to sweat,” said Halle Hillman, co-owner of Sweat Method. “They feel comfortable coming out here. They're spaced apart. We have all the equipment, and you don't have to have a membership to be with us."

The business started offering outdoor classes at the end of May. So far, they’ve seen more than 1,000 people take their classes.

Hillman said the hot temperatures, surprisingly, haven’t seemed to have an effect on attendance.

"People just need a time to workout, and honestly, right now they're just so grateful for anything that they're saying it's 30 minutes,” Hillman added. “I can be in the sun for 30 minutes. I can wear my SPF for 30 minutes, and I'm fine."

In addition to COVID-19 precautions, like cleaning and sanitizing mats and weights between classes, the owners, Hillman and her fiancé Justin Gordon, are having to implement heat precautions.

They aren’t scheduling any classes in the hottest parts of the day, and attendees are encouraged to bring lots of water, a sweat towel, and sunscreen.

“We have tons of water available,” Hillman said. “We have SPF if anybody needs a little bit of stuff to put on, but that’s the biggest stuff because we do know that it’s hot and we want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable coming out here.”

With no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hillman said they are working to get a tarp for the outside space so there can be some shade to protect people from the sun.