Amid gentrification fears, developer says revitalization will benefit those in Beatties Ford area

The Charlotte developer behind the Beatties Ford revitalization project says the changes should benefit those worried about losing their homes to gentrification.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beatties Ford Road is changing and a prominent Charlotte developer says he wants to make sure the changes are for the good of the people who live and work in the historic Charlotte community.

Christopher Dennis, the founder and CEO of E-Fix Development Corp, was at the Tuesday morning breakfast forum to discuss the project's progress.

"Beatties Ford Road is a community that's strong," Dennis said. "It's strong because of the people who live, work and invest in it. E-Fix is just excited to be a part of the investment happening on Beatties Ford Road."

The Beatties Ford revitalization started in 2019 when Dennis purchased two sites across the street from each other. One site is the location where the former McDonald's Cafeteria once stood. Development is almost complete and the building recently had its first tenant, Chase Bank, open its newest branch there.

Dennis said last year that he made a conscious decision not to tear down the iconic building.

"Mr. McDonald had a vision of bringing communities of all different backgrounds and nationalities together,” Dennis said. “I realized this building had history and culture that we needed to preserve.”

Dennis said a nail salon, juice bar and gym will follow as he plans for the project to be up and running by the first quarter of 2022.

"It's gonna be amazing," Dennis said. "We're gonna bring Beatties Ford Road together. It's something that's needed, we'll need everyone's support behind it."

Across the street, groundbreaking on the other building is expected by next spring. Dennis hasn't yet announced all of the tenants who will be joining the project, which will also revitalize the community.

As new projects like the E-Fix developments go up, so do concerns that the city is building with plans of other people who don't look like the people who live along the Beatties Ford corridor.

Dennis acknowledged that change will affect and displace some, but believes residents still have the opportunity to take advantage of those changes.

