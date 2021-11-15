Body found in Beech Mountain, investigation ongoing

An investigation is underway, as officers said it appears her death was not an accident.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Authorities in Beech Mountain are investigating after a woman's body was found.

Beech Mountain Police responded to Upper Holiday Lane around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. When they arrived, a woman believed to be between 40 and 45 years old was lying on the ground, unresponsive and not breathing. Police said she was pronounced dead and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers identified the victim as Betsey Dellinger.

An investigation is underway, as officers said it appears her death was not an accident. She was found unresponsive on Upper Holiday Lane, according to the Beech Mountain Police Department.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Investigation opened after home sale links public works director, city council member and local business

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts