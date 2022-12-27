Man dies in Beech Mountain after looking for lost dog, police say

Family members reportedly found him unresponsive in an embankment near his home.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A man died late last week after the Beech Mountain Police Department said he went to look for a lost dog.

Officers said they were called around 8:20 on Dec. 22 to Chestnut Way for the unresponsive man. Police arrived and found him lying on the ground. He was not breathing when he was discovered.

The man, who police said was about 50-55 years old, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries there, however.

Beech Mountain Police said his family members had found him in an embankment near their home. Watauga EMS and Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire responded to the scene as well.

Further information is not available as of writing in the interest of the family's privacy.

