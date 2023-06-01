Belated SouthPark After 5 concert happening Thursday

The concert, originally scheduled for May 18, was postponed because of the five-alarm fire in South Park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A belated concert postponed by the five-alarm fire in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood on May 18 is happening Thursday.

SouthPark After 5 @ Symphony Park

What is SouthPark After 5

Most people remember Alive After 5, the popular after-work party and concert series that was once the place to be and be seen.

"It's been around in Charlotte since the late 80s or 90s," Bob Durkin, of Southern Entertainment, explained previously to WCNC Charlotte.

The concert series returned this year, only instead of uptown, it has been in SouthPark.

"We teamed up with SouthPark Community Partners and SouthPark Mall and now we're bringing SouthPark After 5 to Symphony Park. All those great things you know about Alive After 5, you can now get right here in SouthPark on Thursday nights after 5," Durkin said.

Here's what you need to know about the concert series: