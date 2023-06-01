Belated SouthPark After 5 concert happening Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A belated concert postponed by the five-alarm fire in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood on May 18 is happening Thursday.
SouthPark After 5 @ Symphony Park
Get ready for one last hoo-rah at SouthPark After 5. The Landslide Tribute to Fleetwood Mac performs a rescheduled show. Their original performance was postponed following the massive fire in South Park back in May. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.
What is SouthPark After 5
Most people remember Alive After 5, the popular after-work party and concert series that was once the place to be and be seen.
"It's been around in Charlotte since the late 80s or 90s," Bob Durkin, of Southern Entertainment, explained previously to WCNC Charlotte.
The concert series returned this year, only instead of uptown, it has been in SouthPark.
"We teamed up with SouthPark Community Partners and SouthPark Mall and now we're bringing SouthPark After 5 to Symphony Park. All those great things you know about Alive After 5, you can now get right here in SouthPark on Thursday nights after 5," Durkin said.
Here's what you need to know about the concert series:
- The event is located at Symphony Park, at 4400 Sharon Rd., at the intersection of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard, adjacent to SouthPark Mall
- The event is free to attend and family and dog friendly
- Come prepared with your favorite picnic blanket or chairs to set up in the park
- Find parking outside of the event at SouthPark Mall