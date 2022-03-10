Shelter-in-place notice lifted at Belmont Abbey College

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Belmont Police Department for more information.

BELMONT, N.C. — A shelter-in-place notice at Belmont Abbey College has been lifted, according to school officials.

Details remain limited at this time. A spokesperson for the school confirmed the notice was in effect for around an hour, 5:25 p.m. to 6:27 p.m.

The spokesperson confirmed people on campus were asked to shelter in place while Belmont Police Department conducted a search. No other information was provided by the school.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Belmont Police Department for more information.

This continues to be a developing story.

MORE NEWS: Massive Russian convoy near Kyiv breaks up

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts