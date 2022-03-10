Shelter-in-place notice lifted at Belmont Abbey College

BELMONT, N.C. — A shelter-in-place notice at Belmont Abbey College has been lifted, according to school officials.
Details remain limited at this time. A spokesperson for the school confirmed the notice was in effect for around an hour, 5:25 p.m. to 6:27 p.m.
The spokesperson confirmed people on campus were asked to shelter in place while Belmont Police Department conducted a search. No other information was provided by the school.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Belmont Police Department for more information.
This continues to be a developing story.
