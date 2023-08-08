Closed in 2014, Belmont drive-in theater will reopen soon

The Belmont Drive-In has sat dormant since closing in 2014.

BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after closing, the Belmont Drive-In will reopen soon, the owners announced.

The Belmont Drive-In first opened back in 1948 with a capacity of 150 cars, according to CinemaTreasures.org. The drive-in was renamed the Belmont Drive-In by 1950 and was operated by R. Boling and the National Theatre Supply of Charlotte and was capable of holding 150 cars. By 1953, the theater had grown to a 340-vehicle capacity on a 4-acre field along McAdenville Highway near Belmont Abbey College.

The drive-in's marquee says "If you're looking for a show, this is it." According to Charlotte on the Cheap, the drive-in's owners plan to show movies on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as special events throughout the year. Concessions will reportedly be available.

An exact date hasn't been announced for when the theater will open but progress has been made on repairs and the facility passed an inspection Monday, according to the drive-in's Facebook page.

"After a LOT of hard work and tons of $$$$$$, we passed inspection today!" the post reads. "It won't be long now."

The news comes a few months after Hound's Drive-In in Kings Mountain closed after seven seasons of entertaining the area. The post received hundreds of comments on Facebok and the owner said he was considering new business ideas for a piece of property he purchased in Shelby.