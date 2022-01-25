'I never would have expected it' | Belmont man says his truck was stolen while left running in driveway

Truck owner Andrew Martin shares besides losing his only source of transportation, his brother's ashes were also inside the stolen truck.

BELMONT, N.C. — Freezing cold temperatures across the area are leading many people to warm up their cars before getting in, but police warn that may be an open invitation to thieves looking to steal your car. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to one Belmont man.

Saturday evening, Andrew Martin says he was preparing to head out, but never got the chance due to a crime of opportunity.

“The snow had melted, but I wanted to warm my truck up so I started it, went inside to get a bottle of water and cup of ice," Martin said. "Three to five minutes. I come out, my truck is gone.”

Mount Holly Police said the 2004 Toyota Tundra was stolen right out of Martin's driveway along with his wallet containing his ID, hundreds of dollars in cash, and credit cards. But Martin says those weren't even the most valuable things taken.

“My brother’s ashes were in the back seat," Martin said.

His brother JJ died in October due to COVID-19 related complications. The family made plans to visit the beach soon to spread his ashes.

"Now I have no ashes and I feel like I’ve let my family down," Martin said.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau car thefts with the keys left inside account for about 11% of all car thefts in 2018. In many cases, leaving your car unattended is also illegal.

"I never would have expected it," Martin said.

Martin says he's also dependent on the stolen truck as his only source of transportation to get back and forth from his weekly dialysis appointments. He's hopeful the truck and the ashes are returned soon.

“I pray for the person," Martin said. "Pray they get their life in order and do the right thing."

Anyone with information about the stolen truck is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.