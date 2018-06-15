RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Belmont man is $10 million richer after he hit the jackpot on a $30 Extreme Millions Ticket.

Howard Smith III purchased the ticket at Willis Food Store on South New Hope Road in Gastonia after running an errand.

"When my five-year-old found out I won, he asked if I would buy him a Ferrari," Smith said with a laugh. "I'll buy him a toy one and get him something better. I plan to set up a trust fund for each of my three children to make sure they're taken care of."

Smith had two previous Extreme Millions tickets that he needed to cash, he used the cash to purchase a $10 ticket and a $30 ticket.

After not winning on the $10 ticket he threw the $30 ticket in his truck and forgot about it for several hours.

"I was a little shocked to say the least," Smith said. "I called my wife and asked her to come get me. I told her, 'I don't think I can drive right now.'"

Smith had the option of a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $4.2 million.

Extreme Millions launched in December of 2016 with four $10 million prizes, and 22 $1 million prizes. One top prize and six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from games like Extreme Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $600 million a year for education.

For details on how $13.2 million in lottery funds have made a difference in Gaston County this year, click on the "Impact" section of the lottery's website.

