Mayor of Belmont steps away after 10 years

Citing health reasons, Charles R. Martin tendered his resignation effective Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont's mayor of 10 years is stepping away from his role, citing personal health reasons as to why he's chosen to do so.

The city of Belmont confirmed Thursday that Charles "Charlie" R. Martin tendered his resignation effective Wednesday. He led the city as mayor for a decade, and previously served eight years on the city council.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as your Mayor. I truly enjoyed every moment and will cherish my time serving, considering this as one of my life’s highlights," Martin said in a statement shared by the city.

While Martin was raised in New York, the city said he considered Belmont his hometown; he attended Belmont Abbey College and loved the area so much, he never left.

The city council shared highlights of Martin's leadership during his tenure, including crafting Belmont's downtown, developing two parks, earning Main Street Awards, creating a new police station, building CityWorks and CityRc facilities, and his navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you, Charlie, for the hard work you have provided over the years to make Belmont the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family," the council said in a statement.

A formal farewell celebration is set to be planned in the near future.