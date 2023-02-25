Belmont neighborhood of CLT connecting families with resources to protect their homes

The Belmont community is working to help people navigate the rising costs of home ownership.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owning a home is a major financial decision that comes with many expenses like mortgage, property taxes, repairs and insurance. Moreover, as many people are experiencing, the costs of home ownership continue to rise.

That’s why a community group in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlotte is hosting a series of events to provide homeowners access to tools they may need to stay in and maintain their homes.

Antoinette Hamrick lives in the neighborhood and attended the home improvement Fair on Saturday.

“What I’m concerned about is staying where I’m at because it is just so much there. That’s been my father’s home and my thing is about keeping it in the family,” she explained.

Kendra Macon is the President of the Belmont Community Association.

“If you’re not keeping up with it structurally and like your home is falling apart… code enforcement will come in and fine you until those repairs are made,” said Macon.

There were several vendors, financial housing programs and services at the fingertips of homeowners and community members. It’s a big help because home maintenance and repairs can leave a dent in the wallet.

“I have a screened-in porch in the back and the flooring is wood. It has been re-varnished once and it is going to have to be re-varnished again,” said Susan Zach, after she checked out some of the vendors.

Macon said she does not want to Belmont neighborhood to be left behind as surrounding communities continue to grow.

“We love the development in the community, but it is driving up the prices and the affordability of the community,” said Macon. “There are families that have been here for 70 years and can’t necessarily keep up with that higher costs of living.”

Macon and other community members don’t want their neighbors to be forced out and access to resources goes a long way.

“People who are elderly or on a limited income do need help with their property taxes, especially in a neighborhood like Belmont which during the last tax hike… the annual property taxes went up tremendously,” said Zach.

Macon said the goal of these events is to try to take some of the burdens off homeowners so people can stay in the communities they cherish and keep the keys to their homes.

“We don’t want history to repeat itself because Belmont does have a history of families being displaced. We are trying to move forward in a positive direction and not displace families and before that happens bring in the resources to help,” said Macon.

The association plans to host more events throughout the year focused on housing and finances.