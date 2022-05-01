'More people, more traffic' | Belmont neighbors concerned new development could cause more roadway congestion

The proposed plan by Turnstone Group, LLC would include about 630 new single family homes built on 275 acres of vacant land

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont is growing, but with that growth comes growing pains, according to residents and city leaders. The latest change is a proposed new housing development known as the Henry Chapel community that will include about 628 single-family homes built on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot.

Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the proposed plan that is placed under the current suburban residential zoning. But the plan doesn't have everyone pleased.

"This particular development that is on slate to be built, I see it as a detriment to the community -- especially with the traffic on South Point Road," neighbor John Henry said. "It's difficult to get up and down the road now as it is."

On a typical weekday, neighbors complain about the ongoing traffic back-up that happens around the same times that nearby schools are doing drop-off or pick-up for students.

“We base our travel schedule based on the school for one part," Henry said. "Having to leave earlier or later to get to our destination.”

Neighbors and city leaders are now concerned with new construction, more houses, and more people, the traffic issues could worsen.

“We’re growing faster than our infrastructure can handle," Belmont City Manager Adrian Miller said.

One of the suggested calls to action is to make South Point Road the main two-lane thoroughfare in this part of Belmont into a four-lane road instead. Ultimately, that decision will be up to NCDOT.

Belmont city leaders believe there are some benefits that could come as a result of the new development.

“The project would increase population, increase tax base, more vibrancy for our community, more customers for our businesses," Miller said.

But Miller also recognizes the negative challenges too.

“More people, more traffic, more students for our schools, just more congestion in general," Miller said.

The next step is for the city of Belmont to continue reviewing the plan and complete a Transportation Impact Analysis with the help of NCDOT. From there, the city's Planning and Zoning Board may consider it further.

The developer has scheduled a community meeting on Oct. 18 at First United Methodist Church of Belmont starting at 6 p.m.