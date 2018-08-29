BELMONT, N.C. -- It was like any other night.

Three-year-old Lucas Reece was driving his little electric police car around the driveway with friends when a real Belmont police officer drove by the neighborhood.

"We saw a police officer circling through the neighborhood and he spotted my son playing in his police car and waved at him," said Lucas' mom Katrina Reece. "He flashed his sirens for him and my son thought that was so cool."

But it would get better, as two additional Belmont police officers "arrived at the scene."

"They get out and said they were looking for their junior deputy," Katrina said.

Lucas was given two badges that he would proudly display on his vehicle. Mom says the officers, big and small, showed off their cars impressing each other.

"They just wanted to be kind and meet him and just to make him feel special. He was able to see what a police officer does and they are here to help," Katrina said.

