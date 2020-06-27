84-year-old killed in Belmont crash

Police say it happened at the entrance to the Aldi grocery tsore on Wilkinson Boulevard.

BELMONT, N.C. — An 84-year-old moped driver died at the scene of a crash in Belmont Saturday morning, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Saturday shortly before 11 a.m., the Belmont Police Department responded to the scene after reports of a fatal accident on Wilkinson Boulevard at the entrance to the Aldi grocery store.

Police believe a vehicle turning left into the parking lot from Wilkinson Boulevard pulled into the path of a moped that was traveling eastbound on Wilkinson Boulevard.

The moped struck the passenger side of the vehicle. Dewey Jack Ingram, 84, was driving the moped. He died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, 70-year-old Norma Brooks, was not injured.

Traffic was diverted in the area during the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer R. D. Marlow with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.