BELMONT, N.C. — On November 27 at 3:20 a.m., a Papa John’s and a New China on the 6000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard were targeted by thieves who attempted to steal money from their cash registers.

Belmont Police identified Douglas Mobley as a suspect — officials are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to police, a large rock was used to shatter the front door of both businesses.

Surveillance footage inside a restaurant shows an object thrown through the glass door — with what appears to be three people trying to get inside.

Police say a lone suspect entered each business but was unable to obtain money from either of the registers. The incidents took place in a matter of minutes. Police say alarms at the businesses were not activated.

Officials believe these crimes are connected to three other business break-ins that occurred on November 14 at The String Bean, Johnny B’s Pizza and Sake Express.

The Belmont Police Department identified a suspect and obtained warrants in these cases for Douglas 17-year-old Jovan Mobley for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property at each of the businesses.

Belmont police say they are looking for additional suspects in these incidents in addition to Mobley.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC will update this post as more information becomes available.

