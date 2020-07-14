Popular Belmont popcorn shop targeted by a suspected thief

The owner of Tastebuds Popcorn says the total damage and theft is worth about $1,500.

BELMONT, N.C. — An overnight break-in at Tastebuds Popcorn is creating a big hit for a small business still trying to stay afloat during these tough financial times in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Surveillance cameras inside the story were rolling just before 2 a.m. early Monday when a suspected thief kicked in the front glass door and made his way inside.

“They were only in the building for a minute or two and in that time he was able to quickly go through the whole store with a flashlight and find out where the cash box was,” Owner of Tastebuds Popcorn Jay Pithwa said.

Pithwa said the damage and theft caused by the suspect totaled close to $1,500. He said the business has been a staple in Belmont for 10 years and this is the first time they’ve experienced a break-in.

“The money is obviously important, especially now while businesses take a really big direct hit with what’s going on with COVID and the economy,” Pithwa said.

Hours after the break-in customers continued to fill in the popcorn shop to show their support.

“Just try to keep them open and show them that Belmont is behind them,” customer Cory Brown said.

If you have any information about this break-in or might be able to identify the suspect involved give Belmont Police a call.

Tastebuds Popcorn PLEASE SHARE! Here's some screenshots of the thief. It happened at 1... :54am. Hard to see clearly but hopefully the police can work it out. It is definitely a white male. Looks youngish. He had on a red Nike backpack with the NJ Devils logo on it.