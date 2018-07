Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is mourning the "sudden loss of a beloved K-9."

Police say 2-year-old Turbo, a yellow Labrador Retriever, experienced a heat-related work injury Thursday, and died Saturday as a result.

Turbo, who was assigned to Master Police Officer (MPO) D. Hurt, served as part of the Columbia Police Department for 7 months, training in explosive detection.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the dog's death.

