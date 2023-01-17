McNinch House Restaurant announces beloved restaurant owner Ellen Davis has died

Ellen Davis purchased the historic home from the McNinch family in 1978 and spent a decade restoring it, according to the McNinch House Restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ellen Davis, the owner of the McNinch House Restaurant in Charlotte's Fourth Ward, has died. The restaurant shared on Facebook, "It is with immeasurable grief that we share that Ellen Davis, adored owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has passed away."

Last month, the restaurant announced Ellen Davis' daughter Beth Davis had died. Beth Davis had worked alongside Ellen Davis at the growing McNinch House Restaurant, according to Beth Davis' obituary.

Ellen Davis purchased the historic Charlotte home from the McNinch family in 1978 and spent a decade restoring it. She then opened the restaurant in 1989 and served as the first chef for the now-famous restaurant.

The restaurant said further details about their plans to pay tribute to Ellen Davis will be released as available.

"We are continuing to serve our guests and ask for your prayers as we navigate without our beloved Ellen and Beth," the restaurant's post on Facebook reads, in part.

