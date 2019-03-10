MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A recently retired K9 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

"Please keep Baks’ home and former work family in your thoughts and prayers," the department posted on Facebook.

Baks served his last shift on July 24. He started working with Officer Josh Barlow in 2013 when he was with Landis Police. Baks and Barlow trained with Mooresville Police frequently and eventually joined the force.

"The Landis Police Department was kind enough to donate Baks to Mooresville, because MPD was short on K-9s at the time," Barlow previously said.

Baks had many skills. He was trained in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking, officer protection, and area and article searches.

"It’s really interesting because it’s like flipping a switch," Barlow previously said. "He’s so friendly, but when he’s in work mode, it’s serious, because he knows he has a task to accomplish."

Mooresville Police Department Recently-retired K9 Baks passed away unexpectedly last night. Please keep Baks' home and former work family in your thoughts and prayers. #mpdk9 Photo credit to Leigh Walther Photography

After Baks retired at 9-years-old, Barlow became a school resource officer at Langtree Charter Academy. Although his retirement was short, Baks lived the good life.

"I gave him a steak the day he retired," Barlow previously said. "I’m going to make sure that as his dad, he’s living a good, stress-free life with lots of treats and toys. He’s got a huge doghouse and a pool, and he has it made."

Good boy, Baks. Rest in peace.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

'It's like living with a stranger' | The newly discovered syndrome that's changing kids' brains overnight

Mom Sold 2-Year-Old Child in Exchange for a Car, Thomasville Police Say

Augtober: Record-breaking heat grips Charlotte area