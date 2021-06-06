Benedict College student, football player dies in accident on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Benedict College football player has died in a crash on Interstate 77, the school confirmed.
The college issued a statement Sunday saying that Marlon Black died early Sunday morning, adding that the Benedict College family was "heartbroken."
In the statement, the school said Black was a defensive tackle for the Tigers football team and wore jersey number 55. He was a sophomore transfer student from Tennessee State University and played in a scrimmage game against North Greenville.
The school said he was majoring in sports management.
The school said grief counseling and support are being offered to members of the football team and the student body beginning Sunday and throughout the week.