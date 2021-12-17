x
Want to own something from this Andy Griffith Show star's estate? Auction begins Friday.

Betty Lynn played Thelma Lou on the Andy Griffith Show.
Credit: Surry Arts Council

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Late actress Betty Lynn's estate will be auctioned off beginning Friday at 8 a.m. 

The 'Andy Griffith Show' star died in October at the age of 95. She was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on the show. 

Bidders have the chance to own an item from the actress' Mount Airy estate. Some items include antique furniture, fine china, and memorabilia and artwork from her days in Hollywood. 

The auction is online only and runs through Thursday, Dec. 30. To learn more about the auction, click here.

