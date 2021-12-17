Betty Lynn played Thelma Lou on the Andy Griffith Show.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Late actress Betty Lynn's estate will be auctioned off beginning Friday at 8 a.m.

The 'Andy Griffith Show' star died in October at the age of 95. She was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on the show.

Bidders have the chance to own an item from the actress' Mount Airy estate. Some items include antique furniture, fine china, and memorabilia and artwork from her days in Hollywood.