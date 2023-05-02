Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation to help entrepreneurs, small businesses in Charlotte

The BeyGOOD Foundation is partnering with the National Minority Supplier Development Council in an effort to lift up small businesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beyoncé is coming to Charlotte as part of her Renaissance World Tour this August, but her mark on the Queen City doesn't stop there. Charlotte has been named one of the cities for the BeyGOOD Foundation Black Parade Route.

The BeyGOOD Foundation is partnering with the National Minority Supplier Development Council in an effort to lift up small businesses. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has committed $1 million for the project.

As part of the Black Parade Route, 100 Black entrepreneurs will be selected in each city on the route to attend luncheons. Additionally, 1,000 small businesses will be given grant opportunities or support services. Finally, there will be $100,000 in grants for small business relief per city.

All these opportunities were created in an effort to support people, small businesses and communities impacted by economic inequalities. Those interested can apply online and are asked to clearly state their business needs and goal for using the grant.

