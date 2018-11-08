CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A bicyclist was killed in the 9700 block of Old Concord Road after being struck by a car early Saturday morning.

The bicyclist, 18-year-old Miquase Maddox was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic after he collided with a 2003 Infiniti G35 throwing him from his bicycle.

Officials say Maddox was traveling southwest on Old Concord Road against the flow of traffic when he was struck by the Infiniti traveling northeast.

Maddox was not wearing a helmet according to investigators.

Impairment is not a factor in the crash for the driver of the Infiniti, it is unknown if impairment was a factor for the bicyclist.

The investigation is still ongoing, if you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

