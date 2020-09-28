Cyclist killed after being struck by a vehicle in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver may have never seen the man riding a bike.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a vehicle struck a man on a bicycle on Sam Wilson Road just before 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators said Johnny McKinney was riding his bike along with traffic on the stretch of road that does not have street lights.

Investigators said he was not wearing lights or reflective gear.

A blue 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Latonya Holt struck McKinney from behind. Authorities say Holt was traveling south on Sam Wilson Road towards Interstate 85.

The impact of the crash threw McKinney several feet in the air. Medic pronounced him dead when they arrived on the scene. CMPD said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police do not believe speed or impairment are factors in the accident. Holt was screened for impairment at the scene. They are continuing to investigate and have not filed any charges.