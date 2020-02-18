CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a vehicle accident involving a bike Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Major Crash Detectives are now investigating.

The crash happened near 8300 Harrisburg Road, which isn't far from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to CMPD.

In response to the accident, CMPD shut down a portion of Harrisburg Road between Starnes Randall Road and Saltpeter Street. Police urge drivers to find another route.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

