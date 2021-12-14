President's visit expected to draw national attention to Orangeburg, SC State University

The Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce says President Biden's visit will help put SC State and the City of Orangeburg on the map.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — President Biden's visit on Friday will help draw national attention to both what the City of Orangeburg and South Carolina State University have to offer, according to the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

“Orangeburg has something to offer," said Chamber president James McQuilla. "The thing that we’re offering now is the university and its graduates, and hopefully that will attract folks to say ‘I'mma take a look at that school, I might wanna go there, I might wanna study nuclear engineering.'"

McQuilla says the visit could help bring awareness to SC State's nuclear engineering program. He says it is the only university in the state that offers it.

“Anyone should know that if the President of the United States is visiting your town, then you have something going on, and coming to the commencement for South Carolina State University is a big deal," McQuilla said.

Community members say they hope Biden will have the chance to go beyond SC State's campus.

“I hope he gets a chance to look around," said Barber Tech Academy instructor Paul Robinson. "I hope Mr. Clyburn takes him to some of our underdeveloped areas. We need, in my opinion, more infrastructure. We need internet access in our rural areas."