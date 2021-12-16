LIVE: President Biden speaks at SC State commencement in Orangeburg

60 years after his graduation, Congressman Jim Clyburn will march with graduating seniors to officially receive his diploma.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — President Joe Biden will be in the Midlands today to make the keynote address at the commencement ceremony at South Carolina State University.

Biden arrived at Eagle Aviation in Columbia on Air Force One Friday morning. In Columbia, South Carolina Congressman and House Majority Whip James Clyburn joined Biden in traveling to Orangeburg.

Initially, the journey from Columbia to Orangeburg was to take place on Marine One. However, heavy fog in the area caused the grounding of the helicopter and a motorcade instead will take the President to Orangeburg.

Motorists along I-26 from Columbia to Orangeburg will experience delays as the Secret Service and South Carolina Highway Patrol close exits and overpasses along the route.

Biden will address graduates at the South Carolina State University December commencement which will begin at 10 a.m. at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

Clyburn was asked to be the commencement speaker but he, in turn, invited the President to give the address.

“The South Carolina State University family is honored and grateful to host President Biden when he addresses our graduates as they set a course for their futures,” Interim SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. “Our students will no doubt remember his words for the rest of their lives. This is indeed a privilege for all here at SC State."

This marks the first time the President has been back in the Palmetto State since the election. The First Lady visited the state twice in October.

Clyburn will march with the graduating class, something he didn't get to do when he graduated because the school didn't hold December commencement ceremonies.