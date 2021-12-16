Preparations complete for President Biden's visit to SC State Friday

School officials say all hands were on deck to prepare for President Biden's highly-anticipated commencement speech at SC State University.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — President Biden's highly-anticipated commencement speech at SC State University takes place Friday, and school officials say all hands were on deck on campus throughout the week leading up to the big day.

Many plans and preparations were required to get ready for the bid day on Friday.

“The entire setup of Smith Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has been adjusted to accommodate our graduation, but then we kind of dressed it up even more for the president," SC State public information officer Sam Watson said.

Workers had to build a larger stage in the venue to accommodate the president and his staff. The stage will have a backdrop with American and South Carolina flags hanging.

With added security to accommodate President Biden's visit, logistics is the name of the game on Friday.

There will be no parking on the side of campus where the Memorial Center is located. Signs and security staff will direct people where they can park.

Student parking will be at the administration building. Other ticket holders will park at the Speech Pathology building.

There will also be transit workers taking people around campus.

“We’ll be picking up the students, we’ll be picking up the faculty, and then also the parents and all who are coming," said Orangeburg County transit driver Coy Keller. "We’re picking them up and taking them around and making sure they’re getting to their destinations and places."

There will be no large cameras permitted inside the memorial center.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m. This is an invitation only event so it's not open to the public. Those attending will need to arrive early and be seated no later than 9:15 a.m.

Those who attend late will be seated in the overflow section at the engineering building auditorium.

“This day is about our graduates," Watson said. "We’re pleased that the president can join us in celebrating their achievements, but this day is about them."