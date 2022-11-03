Bike lanes in Charlotte part of plan to make the Queen City a world class biking city

City developers focus on adding seven miles of bike lanes to connect 40 miles of bike pathways to Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The interest in bicycling is not expected to die down anytime soon. We first saw the trend pick up at the beginning of the pandemic.

Now with rising gas prices, once again, people are being drawn to bike stores.

The idea of bike versus car traffic does get people riled up. There is a tradeoff in areas where some car lanes are being re-configured. But a local instructor for Cycling Savvy says the time is now to get on a bike. Pam Murray has a car, but still puts 20-30 miles on her bike everyday.

"I'm basically driving my invisible car. It just looks like a bike," she said.

Murray says we're years from the proper infrastructure to make Charlotte completely bike friendly so education is key.

"Don't get frustrated with me. Just go around. That's what you would do with a vehicle in front of you going slow," she said.

Murray believes the occasional irritated driver is a small price to pay for an otherwise pleasant experience.

"You're not creating any emissions which is a good thing. you don't have to buy any gas, which is a good thing. you're getting exercise which is a good thing. It's all positive," she said.

Murray teaches a safety skills class followed by a bike ride. Her next class will be in April.