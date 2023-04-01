Billy Graham chaplains in Nashville offer prayer, emotional support after shooting

The Billy Graham Rapid Response team is among those offering support following a deadly shooting inside a Nashville private Christian school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Nashville, the search for answers continues after three students and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School.

Investigators say the shooter was a 28-year-old former student who opened fire before being killed minutes later by police.

Kevin Williams, a chaplain with the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, said he's been in Nashville offering prayer and emotional support.

"Our mission is to share hope in times of crisis because we never know where it’s going to happen next," Williams said.

Among those to lose their lives in the shooting were the Head of School Katherine Koonce, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and custodian Mike Hill.

Marianne Sperry was a friend of one of the victims.

"Nobody deserves that. Nobody deserves it," Sperry said, crying.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney also died that day, according to investigators.

As the families join the list of those impacted by school shootings, Williams said they're leaning on faith.

“Pray for this community," Williams said. "Pray for every area of it. Pray that through this process that healing will come.”

Those interested in donating or joining the Billy Graham Rapid Response team can lean more on their website.

Contact Kayland Hagwood at khagwood@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.